Agona Nyakrom , (C/R), Aug. 13, GNA - Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Paramount Chief of Nyakrom Traditional Area has commended the Nana Akufo-Addo led Government for fulfilling the promise of implementing the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He said some Ghanaians doubted the campaign promise made in 2016 by Nana Akufo-Addo but the policy has come to stay to alleviate the sufferings of some needy parents.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku was addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom to climax their weeklong Annual Akwambo festival on the theme” Developing the youth for National development; The role of Traditional Authorities”

He said the free SHS policy offers parents with weak financial background to send their children to SHS and urged parents to continue rallying behind the government to sustain the policy.

The Omanhene reiterated calls on government to create a new district for Agona Nyakrom since the population in the Town qualifies it, under the Local Government Act 936, to bring more infrastructural development and jobs for the youth of the area.

The Omanhene said the festival would be used to raise money to support healthcare delivery and appealed to government to upgrade the health facility into a District Hospital, to serve the growing population in the area.

He cautioned the youth to desist from indiscipline, which could negatively affect their future.

Mrs. Cynthia Morrison, MP for Agona West, said roads, including Agona Nyakrom, Agona Swedru, Lower and Upper Bobikuma and Otsenkorang will be rehabilitated to facilitate easy transportation of goods and services.

She said the Minister of Roads and Highways in the next two weeks cut the sod for work to begin and appealed to the people to exercise restraint because government was poised to execute all policies and programmes it had rolled out.

Mr. Thomas Adjei Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister assured that government would create the new District to enhance development in the Area.

On the road sector, The Deputy Minister said the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that projects earmarked for Agona West were completed.

Mrs. Assan, the MCE commended the Omanhene and other Sub-Chiefs for their concerted efforts to have every child of school going age in school.

She said the Agona West Assembly had established a Girl’s Model school at Swedru, while committed and hard-working teachers had been selected to teach the girls to become role models in the Municipality.

Enrollment had so far hit 80 she revealed, and that, the objective was to ensure that the school trained girls to become responsible women who can hold high offices in all sectors of the economy.

Mr. Yawson Otoo, an Engineer and Businessman, who chaired the function, called on well-to-do Ghanaians to invest in projects such as education, health, sanitation and others, to improve the living conditions of the vulnerable.

Mr Yawson Otoo cautioned the youth to desist from drug abuse and other indiscipline acts that can end their life and rather take their education serious.

