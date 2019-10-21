news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Awiam (GAR), Oct 21, GNA - Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Authority (NYA), says his outfit would soon roll out comprehensive programmes to empower the youth.

Mr Tetteh, who took office after his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September, 2019, said the comprehensive programmes formed part of the NYA’s move to properly equip the youth of Ghana with employable skills.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency,he indicated that, “I am going to roll out a comprehensive programme that would meet the aspirations of the youth of this country”.

He stated that technical, vocational and skills development was key, saying the youth needed to be equipped with skills for them to be able to employ themselves, this he said was the focus of the NYA now.

He added that the youth who were already employed would receive continuous capacity building to ensure that they were abreast of modern trends.

The CEO of the NYA said he was visiting the various youth centres to assess their state of preparation for the rolling out of the comprehensive training programmes.

GNA