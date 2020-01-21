news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan. 21, GNA - Mr. Sylvester Matthew Tetteh Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority (NYA), has inspected progress of work of a multi- purpose Youth Centre under construction at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

Work on the first phase of the project, being put up by the NYA started in June last year, is expected to be completed by March 2020.

The facility contains a football pitch, four stands, volley, basketball and long tennis courts, ICT and skill training centres, washrooms, media booth, restaurant, car park and a hostel.

The facility is in fulfilment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign promise to promote youth development in the country by creating opportunities to unearth and develop their talents through the provision of skill training avenues to create realistic job opportunities.

The second phase, expected to be completed and inaugurated in June this year, will be the construction of perimeter fence wall, drainage systems and some relevant components of the facility being executed by K.A Dwamena Construction Limited, an Accra-based building and civil engineering firm.

Work on the facility, about 85 per cent complete, was progressing steadily when the CEO accompanied by Mr. Nelson Owusu Ansah, the Deputy CEO and Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA visited the site on Monday.

Mr. Mensah was impressed about the progress and quality of work done and advised the contractor not only to do excellent finishing work, but must also ensure judicious use of the project land for possible expansion.

He said works on similar facilities being put up in 10 regions were also on course, saying very soon the project would be replicated in the additional six regions.

Mr. Mensah said the NYA was planning to add clinic to the facilities to provide immediate healthcare services to users.

He emphasised that youth development was a prioritised area of the government and NYA would, therefore, be creating avenues to support young people to unearth and build on their talents to become national assets.

Earlier, Mr. Mensah paid a courtesy call on Mr. Drissa Outtara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, and appealed to the Assembly to provide the required support to NYA to facilitate development of young people in the Municipality.

Mr. Prince Baidoo, the site engineer, who conducted the CEO and his entourage round the facility, gave the assurance that it would be completed and handed over as scheduled.

He mentioned land litigation around the facility as a challenge, but added that the Municipal Assembly was collaborating with the Dormaa Traditional Council to address it.

Barima Oppong Yaw Boabasa, the Gyaasehene of Dormaa Traditional Area, praised the government for the level of development experienced in the area, and expressed the hope that on completion the facility, it would help add value to the youth.

GNA