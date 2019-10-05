news, story, article

Salaga (S/R), Oct. 5, GNA - An 11-member nutrition and post-harvest losses sub-committee to support the implementation of policies on nutrition and post-harvest losses in the East Gonja Municipality has been inaugurated at Salaga.

The members were drawn from the East Gonja Municipal Assembly, private sector organizations, farmer-based organizations, civil society oorganizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, the District Health Directorate and the District Education Directorate, with Mr Alhassan Ahmed, the Municipal Assembly Planning Officer, as its Chairman.

The sub-committee is under the auspices of the Shea Network Ghana (SNG), as part of its implementation of Voice for Change Partnership Project, to improve the nutritional status among the people of the Municipality and manage post-harvest losses.

Madam Grace Ayijunu, the Voice for Change (V4C) Partnership Project Manager at the SNG, said the committee would among others, plan, coordinate, and implement nutrition and post-harvest losses related activities.

The sub-committee, she said, is expected to come out with modalities to improve on issues of nutrition and post-harvest losses to achieve sustainable nutrition amongst the people.

It was also tasked to undertake community durbar to sensitise members on ways to improve on the nutritional values and reduce post-harvest losses.

The Committee’s Chairman, pledged members commitment to work to the best of their abilities, and said matters of nutrition and post-harvest losses were paramount to achieving quality development in the Municipality.

Alhaji Mohammed Rufai, the East Gonja Municipal Coordinating Director, who inaugurated the committee, urged its members to live up to expectation and work tirelessly to improve on the nutritional status of the people in the Municipality.

