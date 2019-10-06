news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Ghana and a market leader in the production of top-grade biscuits, has introduced the first locally made strawberry shortcake biscuit onto the Ghanaian market.



The strawberry biscuit has been introduced to offer consumers a new flavour under the Perk brand. ‘Perk Strawberry Shortcake’ biscuit is made with real strawberry jam, fortified wheat flour and rich milk protein.

Nutrifoods, producers of popular household biscuit brands including, Milky Magic, Nutrisnax Oats Digestive and Royal King Cracker, launched Perk Strawberry in response to consumer research on new Perk biscuit flavours and varieties.

Perk Strawberry was officially unveiled in two of Ghana’s major commercial cities, Accra and Kumasi under the theme: ‘The Pink Experience’. The colorful event was attended by trade partners of the company, and consumers who sampled the new product.

Mr Amitabh Coomar, Business Head of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, said: “The consumer is at the heart of whatever we do, hence we will continue to innovate to please the consumer”.

Mrs Kabuki Owusu Atakorah, Brand Manager at Nutrifoods Biscuits, said, “Perk is a vibrant, youth engaging and fun brand. Our consumers love trying anything new and want a more exciting flavor of Perk, hence the addition of Perk Strawberry to the existing Perk Milk and Perk Choco shortcake biscuits.”

The company’s most loyal trade partners were rewarded during the launch event in Accra and Kumasi with prizes such as money counting machines, mobile phones, LED screens, laptops etc.

Perk Strawberry Shortcake biscuits are available in a 63g pack in pink packaging and can also be found in all traditional markets, supermarkets, neighborhood groceries and mini marts nationwide at a consumer price of GHC 1.00.

