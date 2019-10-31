news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Board members of Caraway Pte, holding company of Nutrifoods, which produces household brands like Tasty Tom, Royal Aroma and Nutrisnax biscuits, experienced some popular food markets in Accra and Tema during a visit to Ghana.



Mr Ida San, the President of Sanyo Foods and Director of the Board, said: “West Africa is a high potential market for consumer goods and is, therefore, an important focus for Nutrifoods in terms of future investment.”

He highlighted the company’s continued commitment to fortifying nutrition and building on previous efforts including the reformulation of the popular Tasty Tom tomato mix in 2015 for more essential nutrients, and its entry into the health category last year with the launch of the Nutrisnax brand.

The Board members also visited the Nutrifoods Biscuits Factory in Tema, producers of the market leading brands including Perk, Milky Magic, and King Cracker.

They are supplied to 50,000 stores across Ghana with 45 million packets consumed every month.

GNA