news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) says the Union is ready to rekindle its lost years of activism.

“We have taken the interest of the Ghanaian student to the negotiation table. We are ready to stay true and rekindle the lost years of activism.”

Mr. Isaac Jay Hyde, President of NUGS, said this at a press conference in Accra to make home demands for the timeous release of Student Loans by the Student Loan Trust Fund as well as share their views on the New Voters Register.

NUGs over the year was plunged into divisions along partisan lines, which nearly rendered their activities ineffective.

Mr. Hyde, however, said “We were in a state of slumber, we are awoken”.

Mr. Hyde said: “There have been many coordinated efforts to realizing this: one of which is a five year MOU with the Accra Business School to ensure apolitical leadership mentorship programme for the youth leaders in our cohort and by extension interest youth across the country.

You can also expect the NUGS to make this exercise of speaking to issues facing this country, especially the youth a regular one and would not accept any attempt of gagging”.

He said NUGS was of the view that the youth were the most powerful human resources for nation building, adding “NUGS is here to champion the rights and interest of every Ghanaian student irrespective of his her location”.

GNA