Nsawam (E/R), Oct. 23, GNA - Members of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality have donated learning materials to the Inmates School of Nsawam Medium Prisons as part of their activities to mark their one year anniversary.

Mr Emmanuel Babagi-Babson, the Municipal NABCO Coordinator in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the items included; pencils, mathematical sets, pens and exercise books.

He said the members were moved by the learning challenges confronting the trainees at the Inmate School hence the donation.

Mr Babagi-Babson expressed the hope that the materials would be used to help reform the lives of the students of the prisons for them to contribute positively to the development of the country.

DSP Abdul Latif, the Public Relations Officer of the Nsawam Prisons who received the items expressed gratitude to the NABCO members for the gesture and assured that the items would be used to achieve the intended purposes.

