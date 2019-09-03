news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 3, GNA – As a step towards achieving its mandate of preventing road accidents and ensuring the safety of road users, the Greater Accra Regional Office of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has embarked on an educational campaign.

The campaign took advantage of activities earmarked for the Homowo festival such as the “Chale Wote festival” from August 23 to 24, 2019 and the “Potomanto Art festival” from August 27 to 29 in Jamestown and Osu communities respectively to educate over two thousand road users to use roads safely.

Activities undertaken during the campaign included; having inter-personal communications with road users such as drivers, pedestrians, motor and bicycle riders on how to use roads safely and the need to stay safe while using roads.

The Commission also distributed road safety materials such as stickers and fliers to them with inscriptions such as, “Speed Kills: Kill Your Speed and Save a Pedestrian” and “Stop Road Accidents Now.”

Ms Catherine Hamilton, the Regional Director of the NRSC said it was prudent for the Commission to take advantage of the festival to reach a larger public on the importance of practising best road user practices especially during the period of the celebration.

“Most people are tempted to ignore the merits of roads safety during festive occasions and merry making. Meanwhile, road safety begins with us and remains a shared and collective responsibility,” she said.

She said it was necessary for all road users and not just drivers, to desist from drinking alcohol, while using the road in order for them not to lose concentration on roads.

Ms Hamilton also appealed to road users especially pedestrians to wear bright coloured clothing while using the road at night in order to be visible to other road users to prevent knock downs.

Mr Victor Kojo Bilson, the Planning Manager of NRSC, Greater Accra Office in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said road safety was a socio-economic issue with financial implications and deserved a maximum attention.

“We are all road users and owe it to ourselves to keep the road space safe. Road safety begins and ends with us and a single life lost is one too many,” he added.

He advised road users to observe basic road user signs, avoid talking on phone or using ear piece, while using the road and and face traffic lights while walking by the road side to ensure their safety.

GNA