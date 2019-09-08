news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 8, GNA - The Central Regional Office of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) has embarked on intensive public education aimed at ensuring an accident-free Oguaa Fetu-Afahye Festival.



The campaign was carried out in some major communities in the Metropolis including Ntsin, Ayekoo-Ayekoo, Gyegyem, Abura and the Kotokuraba High Street and would continue even after the festival.

The NRSC distributed stickers and fliers to drivers with inscriptions such as; “Speed Kills: Kill Your Speed and Save a Pedestrian,” and “Stop Road Accidents Now.”

The officers also visited some fuel stations and interacted with pump attendants, drivers, motor and bicycle riders on how to conduct their business safely and use the roads wisely to prevent accidents.

Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, the Acting Regional Director of the NRSC, said the campaign had become necessary due to the frequent pedestrian knock-downs leading to the loss of lives during the festive season.

“It has not been easy, but interestingly, just our presence was enough to scare some drivers and riders not to drive carelessly on the road. So I can say our exercise has, so far, been fruitful.”

She cautioned drivers against drunk-driving, loading passengers above the required numbers, over-speeding and unnecessary overtaking and maneuvers, especially by motorcyclists.

She encouraged the drivers and traders to prioritise their safety in as much as they strive for brisk business during the festival.

Ms Affotey-Annang urged the drivers to be disciplined, undertake regular checks on their vehicles and avoid using worn-out tyres.

She said the Commission would continue to embark on road safety campaigns using all available means to remind drivers, pedestrians and the public on safety measures to prevent road crashes.

