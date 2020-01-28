news, story, article

Nkawkaw (E/R), Jan.28, GNA- The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has held a day's refresher training for over 100 high risked drivers at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region to expose them to the use of modern vehicles.

The training is in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Association of Driving Schools.

The participants were taken through topics such as pedestrian safety, use of seatbelts, effect of alcohol and drugs on driving, speeding, and motivation among others.

Mr Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah, the Eastern Regional Manager of National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) who took participants through the training said it was important for drivers to attend regular refresher courses to help reduce road carnages in the country.

He indicated that, over 14.1 per cent of deaths recorded in the country annually were caused by road accidents.

He said most of these crashes were caused by drivers who travel long distances, and urged the drivers to help prevent it.

Mr Ghamsah said the NRSA in collaboration with MTTD would be instituting a pre- detection checks of vehicles at all lorry parks to ensure that commercial vehicles were in good shape to travel long distance to help reduce further road crashes.

Participants were also educated on road signs and vehicle indicators.

