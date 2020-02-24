news, story, article

By Rita Avoka, GNA



Bolgatanga, Feb. 24, GNA - The National Road Safety Authority in the Upper East Region has embarked on a programme to sensitize about 4000 pupils in some selected basic schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality on road safety.

This is part of efforts to reduce pedestrian knockdowns and educate them on the safe use of roads.

Among the selected schools are St. Peter and Paul Basic School, Sokabisi Primary and Junior High School, Tariya Islamic, Preparatory Primary and JHS and Misum Academy.

The rest are Soe Primary and JHS, Arswa Primary and JHS, St. Charles and St. Francis Primary schools.

Mr Dennis Yeribu, the Regional Director of NRSA, speaking at one of the beneficiary schools, Misum Academy, a private school, after the education programme, said the exercise became necessary after the region recorded an increased rate of pedestrian knockdowns with many victims being children less than 18 years.

“If pedestrians are educated on their safety when using the road it will go a long way to reduce the canker of road crashes” he said.

Mr Richmond Atondem, a teacher at the school, which has a total population of about 314 pupils, said the training was beneficial to them since they did not have much knowledge on road safety and this has led to the school recording some casualties in the past.

He said many like him still do not know that ignoring road traffic signs and the refusal to use foot bridges was an offence punishable by law.

He called on pedestrians to endeavour to cross the road at the right points and urged motorists to be cautious when using the road in order to prevent crashes.

