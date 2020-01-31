news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Nkawkaw (E/R), Jan. 31, GNA - The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has organised a day's training for over 100 high-risked drivers at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality to improve their competence and help bring down road crashes.

The training was done in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), and the Ghana Association of Driving Schools.

The beneficiary drivers were taught how to ensure pedestrian safety, the use of seatbelts, effects of alcohol and drugs on driving, speeding, road signs and markings, among others.

Mr. Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah, the Eastern Regional Manager of the NRSA, said it was important to regularly run refresher training programmes for drivers.

That, he said, was the way to go, to reduce the recklessness and the carnage on the roads.

He noted that over 14.1 per cent of deaths in the country, was through road accidents and said that gave cause to worry.

Many of the fatal crashes were caused by human error – long distance drivers, something they were doing everything to help prevent.

Mr. Ghamsah said the NRSA in collaboration with the MTTD would be carrying out checks on vehicles at all lorry parks to ensure that they were in good shape before allowing them to embark on long distance journey.

GNA