By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Nkawkaw (E/R), Jan. 31, GNA - The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has offered a day's training for over 100 high risked drivers at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality to refresh their memories and also expose them to the use of modern vehicles.

The training is in partnership with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Association of Driving Schools.

Participants who took part in the training were taken through topics such as pedestrian safety, use of seatbelts, effect of alcohol and drugs on driving, over speeding, motivation, among others.

Mr. Abdulai Bawa Ghamsah, the Eastern Regional Manager of the Road Safety Authority who took participants through the training, said it was important for drivers to refresh themselves often to help reduce road carnages in the country.

He indicated that over 14.1 per cent of deaths according to statistics were being recorded in the country annually, adding that it was nothing good to write home about.

He said it was observed that most of these crashes were caused by drivers who travel long distances, adding that they must help to prevent that.

Mr. Ghamsah said the NRSA in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) would be instituting a pre- detected checks on vehicles at all lorry parks to ensure that the vehicle was in good shape to travel long distance and to avoid any further road crashes.

Participants were also educated on road signs and vehicle indicators.

