By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Agorvega (V/R), Sept. 12, GNA - Madam Queencella Enam Wovenu, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate Aspirant for the Ketu North Constituency in the Volta Region has been installed development Queen of the Agorvega Community in the Afife Traditional Area of the Municipality.

She was installed as Mama Agbetsivudo (Life spring) I, at the 28th annual Deviza celebration of the people of Agorvega.

Torgbui Aworkpor III, Dufia of Agorvega Community said Madam Wovenu’s elevation was as a result of the keen interest she had developed over the years in elevating the community.

He said she adopted the community and that through her efforts, the youth of the area were empowered with skills and vocations.

The Chief said she also helped in career and guidance counselling towards reducing teenage pregnancy in the area.

Torgbui Aworkpor said she also held women empowerment fora, organised health screenings, and provided streetlights for the community, and that her installation would give her “total authority, recognition, prestige and motivation to further develop the community.

Mama Agbetsivudo expressed gratification to the community for the honour and pledged to champion the development of the community and the Municipality as a whole.

She promised to facilitate pragmatic health programmes and projects, empower women, and develop the youth.

Mama Agbetsivudo also mentioned the development of agribusiness as one of her priorities, and said she would help eliminate teenage pregnancy by supporting comprehensive education on sexuality.

She said it was her vision since infancy to bring relief to the needy and help protect the vulnerable in society, and would be guided by goals four and five of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I am poised to judiciously use this enviable office to organise my own resources and also partner the community, successive governments, Non-Governmental Organisations, Community Based Organisations, Civil Society Organizations, philanthropists, and International Communities to achieve these attainable interventions”, Mama Agbetsivudo said.

Her quest to contest the Parliamentary Primary made her the first woman from the Constituency to do so.

GNA