By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Oct. 10, GNA - Network Organisation for Youth Empowerment and Development (NOYED- Ghana), has launched a project named "Creating Enabling Environment for Girls Education" (CEEGE) in Tamale.

It is part of its mission to improve on the lives of the youth, women and children in communities in the Northern Region.

The one-year project is an initiative of NOYED Ghana and funded by the Estee Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation through EMpower, which seeks to aid adolescent girls to stay in school and succeed.

30 Junior High School girls selected from Bamvim and Kakpag-yili, communities within the Tamale Metropolis, were out-doored at the launch as beneficiaries.

The project is working towards the formation of an empowerment club for adolescent girls, providing interest free loans for their mothers and assessing their schools to determine its level of friendliness to girl’s education.

Mr Alhassan Abdulai Iddi, the Executive Director of NOYED-Ghana, in a speech read on his behalf, said a survey conducted prior to the project implementation confirmed that the students needed support to improve on their academic performances.

He emphasised that, a review of their terminal examination results revealed they scored below 50 per cent in core subjects, which affected their performance at higher academic level.

He said the implementation of the CEEGE project would improve the performance of beneficiaries as their needs would be attended to.

Bagzaa Naa Alhassan Issahaku Amadu, the Board Chairman of NOYED-Ghana said girls had the right to be educated both by law and religion and should therefore not be restricted for any reason.

He said it was necessary to educate them as women generally were intelligent, dynamic and proactive, making them good leaders.

"Real men do not abuse women and do not leave their girls behind in education and social affairs.” He added.

