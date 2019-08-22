news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale, Aug. 22, GNA – The Northern Regional Youth Network (NRYN), formed two years ago, has held its maiden congress to deliberate on issues pertaining to youth development in the country.

The congress, on the theme: “A Youth Movement for Inclusive Development,” brought together various youth groups from 13 districts in the Region to share experiences that would influence behaviour and promote development.

Mr Inusah Mohammed, the Convener of the NRYN, said the Network was to mobilise the youth across the Region for accountability and efficient public service delivery for positive impact.

He said it had no political or ethnic affiliation and would not yield to any of those persuasions adding that it was committed to ensuring accountability and equality in society.

He appealed to the Northern Regional Peace Council to include the Network in its activities because the youth were critical stakeholders when it came to peace promotion.

Mr Gyan Ansah, the Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, said the inclusion of the youth in national development could not be understated, hence the establishment of the National Youth Policy to build synergy among youth groups.

He urged members of the NRYN to maintain the peace in the country and embrace volunteerism to foster national cohesion and create opportunities for themselves.

GNA