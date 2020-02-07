news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Yendi(NR) Feb 7,GNA - Mr. Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister has commended the Yendi Municipal Assembly for maintaining peace in Yendi Municipality.

Speaking in a brief remarks during the Yendi Assembly second edition of Meet-the-Press the peace process exhibited after the enkinment of a new Ya-Na had changed the perception of the place.

He said the media interactions was also for the Assembly to account to the tax payers and would help them to know if the Assembly was living up to expectation.

He said because of the peace prevailing, Yendi was chosen as the Headquarters for the iron ore deposit in Sheini to be extracted and that would help the people to get employment.

He said the government would construct a railway line from Tema through, Volta Region and Bimbilla through to Yendi and the University for Development Studies Campus would be extended to Yendi, where the Ya-Na had earmarked land for.

He appealed to the new Assembly members to team up with the Municipal Chief Executive and the Management of the Assembly to maintain the peace which were seeking for 17 years.

Alhaji Hammed Abukari Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive in his welcome remarks and presentation indicated that the key issues to be presented were on Government flagship programmes.

GNA