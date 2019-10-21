news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Oct. 21, GNA – Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom, has said per the Ghana Poverty and Inequalities report, the Rorthern Region has a high poverty rate, in spite of substantial progress achieved in the country.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf during the YAA-NAA/SOS ‘BIHI SONGBU’ fundraising durbar to support vulnerable children at the SOS Children’s Village in Tamale.

The event, which was organised by Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II in collaboration with SOS Children Village in Tamale, was also used to celebrate 45th anniversary of the operations of SOS Children’s Village in Ghana.

It was held under the theme: “45 years of working in the interest of children: No child should grow up alone.”

Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II said “the Northern Region, I am reliably informed, has only marginally reduced poverty from 55.7 percent to 50.4 percent since 1990”.

He said the situation is a serious one which needed attention and called on chiefs, political leaders, business executives and stakeholders to put in place appropriate measures to help reduce poverty in the region.

Madam Benedicta Pealore, the Programmes Director of the SOS children’s Village in Tamale, said the orphanage has designed relevant programmes to ensure high quality education delivery to its children.

She said the orphanage would continue to use the funds raised to provide quality education and give the children dignified, secured and loving environment.

She urged members of the public to support the operations of the home to address some of its challenges such as acute water shortage during the dry season.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, said government would continue to support orphanages across the country by providing them with quality care and quality education.

The event brought together key stakeholders such as traditional leaders, political leaders, business executives, heads of institutions, and opinion leaders.

GNA