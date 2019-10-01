news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA



Tamale, Oct 01, GNA - Members of the Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have elected a four-member Regional Executive to steer the affairs of the Union for the next four years.

The elections climaxed a day's regional delegates' conference of the GPRTU in Tamale on Monday.

Mr Abukari Alhassan Chendiba and Alhaji Seidu Amadu, were elected as Regional Chairman and Regional Vice Chairman respectively, while Mr Henry Hafiz Rasta and Chief Seidu Amadu were elected as First and Second Trustees of the Union.

They were sworn-in immediately after the elections to formally assume their responsibilities.

Mr Chendiba, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the elections, urged all regional branches of the GPRTU to make payment of dues a habit to enhance administrative work.

He expressed gratitude to the delegates for a peaceful election, and called for unity amongst members of the Union.

Mr Kwame Kumah, National Chairman of the GPRTU called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that carnage on the country’s roads were reduced.

He advised commercial drivers to ensure that they had appropriate documents, urging them to obey road traffic regulations and maintain their vehicles to avoid road accidents.

