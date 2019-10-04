news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Oct 04, GNA - Five Assemblies in the Northern Region have lauded the Youth Parliament project for helping them to know what their residents needs are, which informed initiatives and policies to addressing them.

They said the Youth Parliament project had helped to champion the cause of the area and promoted participatory governance, which enhanced social accountability.

This formed part of the testimonies of representatives of the Assemblies during the Youth Parliament project learning event held in Tamale on Friday to take stock of the project, implemented in the last two years.

The assemblies included; Saboba, Nanumba North, Nanumba South, Sagnarigu and Yendi.

The Youth Parliament project, which ends next month, was implemented at the five Assemblies by Youth Empowerment for Life (YEfL), a non-governmental organisation, with funding support from STAR Ghana Foundation to enable the youth influence decisions and policies through dialogue.

The project, after two years of implementation at those Assemblies was praised by community members for building the capacities of the youth to advocate solutions to community challenges, engage duty-bearers on development issues, and help in domestic revenue mobilisation amongst others.

Mr Jimah Yakubu, Saboba, District Coordinating Director, speaking during the event, said the activities of the Youth Parliament in the area had helped to deepen participatory governance, which was vital in promoting sustainable development.

Mr Yakubu said due to the impact of the Youth Parliament project, efforts would be made to appoint a youth representative to the next Assembly to champion the interest of the youth, who are major stakeholders in the area.

Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, Northern Regional Coordinating Director, said the representation of all interest groups in the Youth Parliament project had helped to promote holistic development in the Assemblies and called on the Assemblies and the YEfL to sustain the initiative.

Mr Gyan Ansah, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), announced that the NYA would establish Youth Parliaments at all the districts in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions as part of efforts to involve young people in decision-making at all levels in the country.

He said the NYA had piloted the initiative in the Upper West Region, adding that the YEfL would be consulted in rolling out the initiative in the regions to replicate the successes there.

Madam Vera Jawol Magan, Director of YEfL said the Youth Parliament project brought a shift from the confrontational approach by the youth to a more descent non-confrontation approach in engaging duty-bearers and advocating solutions to community challenges.

She appealed to Assemblies to give young people space and listening ears to make their views heard to promote participatory governance.

