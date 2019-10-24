news, story, article

Tamale (N/R), Oct. 24, GNA - Members of the Northern House of Chiefs have appealed to government to expedite action on developing the Houses of Chiefs in the Savannah and North-East regions

They said this would enhance development efforts and efficient administration.

They also called on government to accelerate the construction of Regional Coordinating Councils (RCC) of these regions to enhance effective running of government businesses.

The Yagbon-Wura Tumtumba Bore Essa, the President of the Northern House of Chiefs, said this in a speech read on his behalf at the first general house meeting in Tamale.

The event brought together 50 chiefs from various traditional areas in the Northern Region.

He called on investors and entrepreneurs to invest in the five regions of the northern sector as they had huge potentials and resources which would help reduce poverty in the area.

He said general human interactions, encouragement of integrated marriages and acceptance of community integration among traditional leaders are necessities to sustaining the peace in these regions.

The meeting deliberated on various developments and chieftaincy issues in the region, including steps being made towards resolving the Nanum chieftaincy dispute.

