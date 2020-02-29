news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 29, GNA - The Northern Community residents in Sunyani, exhibited outstanding traditional and rich cultural diversities when they joined a multitude of mourners at the pre-burial funeral to pay their last respect to the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II, the ‘Sunyanimanhemaa’.

Comprising of eight tribes - Gonja, Dangomba, Kasena-Nankani, Wangara, Moshi, Kusasi, Mamprusi, Frafra, and the Waala, it was hectic for security personnel to control the displays, as the community fired intermittent musketries amidst traditional drumming, dancing and acrobatic displays.

Dressed in traditional regalia, the community nearly stole the show and caught the attentions of all the mourners when they arrived at the funeral grounds in an ‘army bee-like’ invasion, while chanting war songs.

Alhaji Bernah Moro, an Elder of the Wangara tribe, later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the late ‘Omanhemaa’ (paramount queen) was a unifier and her demise was a big blow to the Northern Community residents in Sunyani.

“She was a queen mother to all irrespective of one’s ethnic affiliation. Her open door administration enabled all of us to engage”, he said.

Describing the late queen as a peace maker, Alhaji Moro paid glowing tribute to her for protecting the interest of the Northerners residing in the Sunyani Municipality.

Baba Nuhu Issif, the Youth Chief of Gonja, also described the late Nana Puduo II as heroine who fought for the development of the Northern Community in Sunyani.

“The death of the queen mother is a big calamity to us as Northerners in Sunyani and we will forever be grateful to her”, Bashiru Seidu Dagamba, the Gonja Youth Chairman stated.

GNA