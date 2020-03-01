news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA

Battor (VR), Mar. 01, GNA - A Youth Parliament has been inaugurated in Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta region to serve as a common voice in tackling developmental issues.

It would also promote good governance and accountability among stakeholders and build a sustainable relationship between youth groups and existing governance structures in the decision-making process.

The Youth Parliament is also expected to focus on social and economic issues that affect youth development such as falling standards of education, drug abuse, and teenage pregnancy.

Madam Helen Dzide, the South Tongu Director of National Youth Authority, said the youth formed the majority in Ghana’s population, thus, the need for the youth to get involved in the development of their communities.

“The number of youth in the country keeps increasing with a lot of zeal and if this zeal is directed towards developmental issues around them, it would yield a lot of good results for the nation,” she said.

Madam Dzide said the Youth Parliament would motivate the youth to contribute their quota to the development of the District by developing interest in issues around them.

The Youth Parliament was divided into majority and minority caucuses with three directorates - Speakers, Leaderships, and Clerks.

GNA