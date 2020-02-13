news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Nalerigu (NE/R) Feb. 13, GNA – Residents of Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital on Wednesday celebrated the Region’s first anniversary since its upgrade to Regional status by a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 116 on February 12, 2019.

The Region has a population of about 549, 540, and currently has six administrative Districts namely; Mamprugu-Moagduri, East Mamprusi, Bunkpurugu-Napkanduri, Yunyoo-Nansuan, Chereponi and West Mamprusi Municipal.

The celebration was characterized by a float through some streets in Nalerigu, cultural display amidst drumming and dancing, and was climaxed with a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Region.

Addressing the people through his Linguist, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdul Sheriga, the Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional area, used the opportunity to appeal to government appointees posted to the Region to shun negative attitudes that would affect work output.





He said government officials were in the Region to work for the area to achieve its development agenda, adding, “We shall not interfere in your work, but at the same time we shall not support those who think that it is business as usual.”

The Nayiri expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the creation of the Region and said the gesture by the President brought profound happiness to all of them in the Region.

“We are indeed grateful to the Government for putting Mamprugu on the road for meaningful development, we have started seeing signs of development,” he said.

The Nayiri cited the sod cutting for work to begin on the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam, which would provide hydro-electricity and increase agriculture production through irrigation, as well as create jobs for the people.

He mentioned the construction of the Zipline Centre at Kukua, near Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality as some of the few development projects in the Region.

“Let me take this opportunity to invite investors, both within and without to consider investing in the North East Region, where we enjoy relative peace. Let us also remind ourselves the peace we are enjoying should not be taken for granted,” he cautioned.

The Nayiri gave the assurance that the people in the Region would continue to maintain the peace in order to speed up the rate of development and to catch up with the rest of the Regions.

Mr Solomon Namliit Boar, the North East Regional Minister, said as part of government’s effort to decentralise the administration of the Region, a number of Regional departments had been decentralised across the area.





He said Regional Officers had been posted to take charge of various departments and agencies to ensure the smooth administration of the Region, adding that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would continue to partner and collaborate with the traditional authority to ensure rapid development of the area.

Some jubilant residents, mostly the youth who shared their excitement with the Ghana News Agency during the float, expressed appreciation for the rate of development in the Region, and appealed to government to create job opportunities for them to earn a living.

GNA