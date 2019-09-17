news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA

Accra, Sept, 17, GNA – Mr Abbas Ibrahim Moro, Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Transport Union(GPRTU), Greater Accra Regional Secretariat has cautioned all drivers within the metropolis to stick to the 10 per-cent increment in transport fares.

He said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the secretariat had taken the pace to speak with its membership and done the necessary calculations of the new transport fares.

“We instructed them to keep to the calculations provided and not to work with their own discretions,” he noted.

He said it was the norm that some drivers would have challenges with passengers complying with the new fares initially but they should take it easy on how they dealt with such situations.

Mr Moro noted that, some years back when ever there was going to be an increase in fuel prices, the government would first sit with operators to deliberate on the new increment alongside upward adjustment to the transport fares.

He added that immediately new fuel prices were announced, transport prices should be increased automatically.

“We will be glad if the government revisits the practice to synchronise the increase of fuel prices with transport fares,” he said.

He also expressed that the fares should be calculated based on mileage and not a blanket percentage across board, which would help prevent disagreement between drivers and passengers.

He said they were faced with challenges from passengers whenever fuel prices were decreased of some small pesewas and announced by government.

He advised that such insignificant price changes should not be announced.

He pleaded with passengers to understand the welfare of drivers and that every driver was also a passenger and that the increment was long overdue.

GNA