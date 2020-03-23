news, story, article

Accra, March 23, GNA - The Military High Command has debunked a social media report that some serving soldiers have been infected with the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



A statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey–Quashie, the Director of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, said: “The attention of High Command was drawn to a false publication circulating on social media that alleged that some serving soldiers have contracted the Coronavirus.

“We wish to inform the public that the story is false and should be disregarded”.

It also cautioned those individuals involved in the publishing of fake news to desist from the practice.

“At this sensitisation time in our national life, the collective effort of all and sundry should be aimed at sensitising the public on preventive measures against COVID-19, and not the spread of false information,” it advised.

GNA