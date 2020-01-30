news, story, article

Accra, Jan 30, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has reiterated that so far, no Ghanaian in China has contracted the novel coronavirus.



A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency assure all parents, relatives and friends of Ghanaians in China that the Embassy of Ghana in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou were in contact with leadership of the Ghanaian community and the National Union of Ghana Students-China and receive frequent briefing from them on the welfare of all Ghanaian nationals.

"The Mission has advised all Ghanaians to stay indoors and adhere to preventive precautions outlined by Chinese authorities.

Currently, no Ghanaian has contracted the novel coronavirus even though we have about 152 students in Wuhan where the virus was first reported," it said.

"Again, the Embassy is in contact with the students and is liaising with their leadership, the Wuhan Foreign Office and Universities to ensure the continued safety of our students and the provision of basic necessities."

It said the Ministry and its Mission in Beijing were currently engaging with relevant authorities both in Ghana and China on various possibilities for the safety of all Ghanaian nationals and the general public will be updated subsequently.

It recommended that the under-listed measures should be observed by all Ghanaians who intend to travel to China, during this period:

Buy medical insurance and acquaint themselves with the nearest medical facility where they treat high fevers and also speak English or have a translator who could help in case of any emergency.

It mentioned that in addition anyone visiting Wuhan would be subject to a mandatory 14-days quarantine before leaving the province.

It said most universities in China had postponed their re-opening dates indefinitely.

The statement said parents/guardians, with wards particularly in Wuhan and its environs in the Hubei Province, were advised to immediately contact Ghana's Consular Hotline on phone numbers +8618612084232 or +8618612959040.

It said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration remains resolute on working with the various Ghanaian communities and the students in China to ensure that they were provided with the needed consular services within their remit.

