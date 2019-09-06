news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – The National Labour Commission (NLC) in exercising its powers under Section 139 of Act 651 has advised the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) to call off their strike immediately and appear before it on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1600 hours.



A statement signed by Dr Mrs Bernice A Welbeck, Director, Administration and Human Resource of the Commission said NAGRAT has not served any notice on the NLC, pursuant to Section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003, which enjoins any party that wants to institute a lockout or take a strike action to notify the Commission.

It said the Commission read in the “Daily Graphic” of September 6, 2019 of a nationwide strike declared by the NAGRAT over salary arrears, Collective Agreement, promotion letters and promotion interview and transfers.

GNA