Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) said, it has completed the Registration and Licensing Processes for all illegal Lotto Operators that paid up the prescribed fees to the Authority to be issued with licenses to retail lotto products in Ghana.



The Authority has therefore directed them to pick up and execute copies of the Lotto Retail Licensing Agreement from its Head Office within seven days from the date of publication.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA said: “the Authority shall close the licensing window for illegal Lotto Operators for the year 2018/2019, and will refund all monies paid by illegal Lotto Operators who are not qualified and those who are unable to execute the Lotto Retail Licensing Agreement within the said seven (7) days."

The Statement said: "it is unlawful under Act 722 and L.I. 1948 to manufacture, distribute, sell or retail Lotto products and services without authorisation from the NLA."

It said, ‘accordingly, all those engaged in illegal lottery operations will be arraigned before any of the eleven lotto courts inaugurated across the Country aimed at facilitating compliance and prosecution of lotto-related offences.

“The NLA is committed to sanitizing the Lotto Industry in Ghana and shall deploy all lawful means to oust the operations of unauthorised or unlicensed Lotto Operators in the country with the view of job creation and mobilising additional revenue to support national development."

GNA