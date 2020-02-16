news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it supports the unionization of staff of the Authority.



Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General has received Guidelines/Rules governing the Standing Negotiation Committee (SNC) from three separate Unions.

The three unions are the Union of Industry, Commerce and Finance (UNICOF), Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU), Ghana and the Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU).

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency at the weekend said: "For the avoidance of doubt, these are three individual Unions currently doing their possible best to unionize Staff of the NLA".

The statement said separate meetings were held between Management of NLA and the individual Unions on the 12th, 13th and 14th February 2020 under the chairmanship of Mr Osei-Ameyaw and signed and adopted the Guidelines/Rules of the Standing Negotiation Committees of the FBSEU, ICU and UNICOF.

It revealed that the three unions as part of the process shall furnish the NLA with copies of their List and Verification Forms signed by staff of the Authority indicating the Authorization of Union Dues Deduction from their Monthly Salaries.

The statement said, it was important to state that so far none of the three Unions have completed the process of the unionization of the Staff of the Authority and fulfilled all the criteria in relation to the bargaining power to negotiate on behalf of Authority Staff.

It said the Management of the NLA would do everything possible to ensure the smooth and successful unionization of the staff and would cooperate fully and wholly with all relevant stakeholders in the unionization of the staff of the Authority.

GNA