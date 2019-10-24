news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – An Eight-Member Executive of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Welfare Association have been inaugurated with the pledge to liaise with Management to address the concerns of staff.

Mr Anthony Oti-Twumasi, the Chairman of the Association said, “l will want to assure you that l and the Welfare Management will not play politics with your concerns but will work with you to get them addressed.”

Mr Oti-Twumasi speaking at the inauguration in Accra said “it might take some time but with your maximum support we will get it right.”

He said with support and coordination of staff, he would address their concerns and also help improve on their working conditions.

Mr Oti-Twumasi said the Welfare, since its rebirth had seen some achievements, including a successful dialogue with Management on staff grievances and acquiring soft loans to the tune GH¢52, 000.00

The Chairman said he would advocate for the implementation of salary and promotional structures and liaise with Management on issues of Provident fund, where staff could be allowed to withdraw part of their money for mortgage guarantees.

He said he would create an environment for good employee employer relationship, and ensure transparency and accountability in all their operations.

“I will want to pledge to you that your safety, your dignity in old age as you go on pension after serving NLA will be our priority as Management of the Welfare Association,” he added.

He said “we all have a responsibility to play and it is by bringing our collective efforts together that we can do well for our organization again.”

The Executives are; Mr Oti-Twumasi-Chairman, Mr Richard Amankwa-Financial Secretary, Mr George Osei Akoto- Assistant Financial Secretary, Monica Odoi- Treasurer and Mr Kofi Yannah-Assistant Treasurer.

The rest are Madam Beatrice Tsahey-Secretary, Madam Elisabeth Djan-Assistant Secretary, Mr Louis Amankwa – Organiser and Abdul Karim Ramatu-Assistant Organiser.

GNA