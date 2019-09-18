news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Nkatenkwan (E/R), Sept. 18, GNA – The people of Nkatenkwan in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, have appealed to government to help reshape their roads to curb accidents and facilitate the carting of food items from the area.

Mr Omama Boadi, an opinion leader, said the road is a death trap and many drivers fear seeing their vehicles stuck in the mud or damaged.

He made the appeal in an interview with Ghana News Agency.

The GNA observed that the area is noted for the cultivation of plantain, cassava, citrus and other cash crops, but many of these go to waste, because of the refusal of drivers to ply the road in the area.

The road, Brong Densu (Akwadum) – Nkatenkwan is a seven-mile stretch feeder route, with cut-off points at Okomfo junction and Odikro junction.

Whiles touring the area with the Ghana News Agency, motorists were seen struggling to navigate passage with their passenger through the not only sloppy and muddy stretch, but the narrow and weedy sections of the road.

The situation has compelled the vulnerable (women and children) in the area to rely on motorbikes and bicycles due to the lack of frequent transport.

Mr Boadi said the road needed culverts for the streams along the route, while gutters were equally needed to help drain water flooding the road.

He appealed to government, Department of Feeder Roads and the Suhum Municipal Assembly, to aid in the construction of the deplorable road within the Nkatenkwan community, to help open up the economy of the area.

GNA