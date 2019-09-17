news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Prampram (GAR) Sept. 17, GNA - The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NiPDA) has donated brand new Chest Freezers to 35 Persons living with Disabilities(PWDs) in Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

Donating the items which cost GH¢63,000.00 to the beneficiaries, Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo Prampram District Chief Executive (DCE) stated that, the District Assembly was mandated by law to enhance the livelihood of PWDs.

According to him, the District Assembly procured the freezers based on request by the district's Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.

Mr.Doku explained that, the freezers would help the beneficiaries to expand their businesses.

Mrs. Augustina Nartey, Ningo-Prampram District Social Welfare Officer, thanked the District Assembly for supporting the PWDs saying, the intervention was very timely and would help alleviate poverty among the disabled.

She also revealed that an amount of GH¢15,000.00 had been allocated to pay school fees of some students who were physically challenged.

GNA