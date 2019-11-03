news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh



Prampram (GAR), Nov. 3, GNA - A twenty one kilometer sea defense project to check sea erosion on the shores of Ningo-Prampram District will soon start.

President Nana Akuffo Addo is expected to cut the sod for the commencemt of the project before the end of the year, Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, revealed during the Assembly’s maiden meet-the-press programme.

Mr Doku stated that all documentation towards the construction of the sea defense had been done.

He indicated that the government and his outfit would do everything possible to protect lives and properties along the shore from tidal waves adding that the Assembly was prepared to improve the status of the nine landing beaches in the district to boost fishing activities in the area.

Touching on interventions in other sectors of the Municipality, the DCE noted that the Assembly had performed tremendously well as against its scanty resources available for them to work with.

He said to improve the quality of life of residents, the Assembly extended electricity and water to some communities in the district including Bueko, Akwaaba and Vakpo.

On education, he disclosed that school infrastructure including teachers’ bungalows had been constructed at Mangotsonaa, Mataheko, and Old Ningo in addition to the provision of over 2,400 furniture to public schools in the area.

Mr Doku said 54 students mostly from tertiary institutions had benefitted from scholarship programme amounting to GH¢65,000.00 from 2017 to date.

According to him, the school feeding programme had been extended to all public basic schools in the district.

On government’s flagship programme, one-district-one-factory (1D1F), the DCE stated that the district had seen 14 projects under the programme noting that the companies were into cement manufacturing, ceramic tiles and tomato puree manufacturing.

