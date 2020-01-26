news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan. 26, GNA – Master Seyram Kwasi Atakpah, a nine year-old-boy is appealing to philanthropic individuals and institutions for $800.00 to assist him undergo a complex hole-in-heart surgery known as Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Kofi Enyonam Fedelis, father of the child who is a Carpenter at the Wa School for the Deaf, made the appeal on behalf of his son through the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

He said Master Atakpah suffered the condition from birth, and was diagnosed by experts at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

A letter dated 26th November, 2015 and signed by Dr Baffoe Gyan on behalf of Dr Lawrence A. Sereboe, the Director of National Cardiothoracic Centre which the father showed to the GNA, indicated that Master Atakpah was a known patient at the Cardio Centre.

The letter directed payments to the National Cardiothoracic Centre, and explained that “the cost of surgery, anaesthesia, intensive care and ward stay etc is the cedi equivalent of Eight Thousand US Dollars ($8,000.00).”

Mr Fedelis said efforts to raise the money for the surgery yielded no results, and appealed to members of the public, government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), philanthropists and other benevolent organizations to help save his son’s life.

Master Atakpah is a pupil of Agdam International School in Wa, in the Upper West Regional capital.

