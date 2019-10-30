news, story, article

By Rita Dakura, GNA



Nangodi (UE), Oct. 30, GNA - Nine dams out of the 10 earmarked for the Nabdam District under the One Village One Dam Project (1V1D) have been completed and ready for use in the next dry season for farming.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the Nabdam District Chief Executive said this when she met the Press at Nangodi to showcase the state of development especially the implementation of government flagship programmes and how they were impacting lives in the district.

The dams are sited at Nyogbare, Zua, Nangodi, Zanlerigu, Daliga,Gane-Asonge, pulingu and Sakoti communities.

Madam Anamoo said farmers in the district were yearning to have dams to enable them undertake dry season farming and also serve as source of drinking water for their animals.

She indicated that, the cattle, sheep and goats went on long distances from home in search of water and sometimes got stolen thereby discouraging most of the community members from engaging in rearing of animals.

“I am highly impressed with dams so far and hope by December the farmers will start nursing vegetables for their gardens”, she said.

The Planting for Food and Jobs has improved farming in the District, in 2017, 5,225 bags of fertilizer was disbursed, in 2018, 14000 bags of NPK and 4000 bags of Urea fertilizers were sold to farmers at subsidized prices and that increased massively in 2019 with 20,840 bags, comprising 16,840 bags of NPK and 4,000 bags of urea issued to 2,277 farmers, she said.

Speaking on education, Madam Anamoo said the Assembly had built a KG Block at Sakoti and Kotontabig, three classroom blocks at Kong-Daborin and Yakoti.

She said more classroom blocks were built in many communities in the District and provided with water, sanitation, boreholes and toilet facilities.

Most of the schools in the District now have toilet and urinal facilities with the construction of 5-seater KVIPs and 2 Unit urinal facilities to improve adherence to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices, she said.

She said bamboo bicycles were procured by the District Education Office and given to pupils in the communities and those who lived far from school, to make it less tiring for them to go to school.

GNA