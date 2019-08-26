news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA — Dr Chida Madiekwe, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Film Corporation, has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), Dr Ziblim Iddi Barry in Accra.

The call was geared towards establishing collaboration between the two countries in the film and arts industry.

Addressing the Minister on his mission, Dr Madiekwe said the Movie and Film industry was a multi-billion dollar sector, which had a great propensity to significantly improve the economic fortunes of the two countries if well harnessed.

This, he noted, calls for concerted efforts, especially between countries, if the fullest gains were to be derived from the industry.

“It is a Gold Mine, and for that matter, the two countries should marshal the needed resources to properly exploit the sector,” he said.

Dr Barry on his part indicated that the government would be more than willing to embrace such initiatives in order to enhance the development of the sector.

He noted that such collaboration would grant Ghana the opportunity to tap into the expertise of the Nigerian film industry, given that it had an edge over the country in terms of film production.

The Deputy Minister said “Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, has given her blessings to support this blooming enterprise because the Creative Arts sector is her priority agenda”.

He commended the Nigerian delegation for taking such a step in ensuring that the economic prospect of the Ghana Movie industry was fully achieved.

Ms Juliet Ibrahim Asante, the Founding President of Ghana’s Black Star International Film Festival and a Board Chairperson of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), on her part, welcomed the initiative, saying that, Ghana and her outfit welcome any laudable initiative that would improve the industry.

Dr Madiekwe was accompanied by Mr Iyanda A. Abudulahi, a staff of the Nigeria Film Corporation.

Other officials at the meeting were Alhaji Abudulai Yakubu, the Chief Director of MoTAC, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, the Director of the Creative Arts Council, under MoTAC, and Mr Alhassan Abubakar Sadik, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry.

GNA