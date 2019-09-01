news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Sept. 1, GNA - The National Identification Authority (NIA) has designated a total of 143 centres for the mop-up registration exercise across the Volta Region.

The Volta Mop-up registration exercise starts on September 02 to 14.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

The mop-up registration centres, which were crafted alongside the constituencies in the region has the highest of 14 centres and a low of four.

Ho central and Ketu South constituencies have 14 centres each with Akatsi North, Adaklu and North Dayi receiving four centres each.

He called on people, who could not register for the Ghana Card during the mass registration exercise in the region in August, to avail themselves for the mop up.

Mr Palmdeti gave the breakdown as follows; Ho Municipal-14, Ho West -eight, Ketu South-14, Ketu North-eight, Keta-12, Anlo-eleven, Akatsi South-eight, Akatsi North-four, South Tongu-eight, Central Tongu-five, North Tongu-eight.

Others are, Adaklu-four, Agotime-Ziope-four, South Dayi-five, North Dayi-four, Afadzato South-eight, Kpando Municipal-five, and Hohoe Municipal-13.

The card is expected to ensure the social and economic inclusion of users and fast track participation in e-commerce, e-governance, e-health and related services.

It also has features that allows citizens to verify identification internationally and access other platforms to perform electronic transactions.

