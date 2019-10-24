news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The attention of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has been drawn to an advertisement for the recruitment of Commissioners for Oaths (CFO) circulating on social media purporting to have been posted by the NIA.



For the avoidance of doubt, the NIA said it had not recruited CFOs and urged the public to disregard the report.

A statement issued by Mr Francis Palmdeti, the Head of the Corporate Affairs of the NIA, said the Authority did not recruit, train and commission persons as CFOs and that, the recruitment rested with the Judicial Service of Ghana, adding that, “the NIA has no such powers to do so.”

“The NIA will not, and does not intend to, usurp the functions of the Judicial Service.

The public is therefore advised to disregard the advertisement circulating on social media,” it added.

GNA