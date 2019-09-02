news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Sept. 02, GNA - A total of 501,702 persons in the Volta region have acquired Ghana card through the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) mass registration exercise, which ended in the region in August.

This figure is, however, short of 70,000 target of 572,000.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs, NIA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said about 50,000 printed Ghana cards still remained uncollected.

He said the two-week mop-up exercise starting from today, Monday, September 02, was expected to make up for the shortfall.

The Head of Corporate Affairs said the mop-up exercise was to serve the people adequately in communities without registration centres during the mass exercise, densely populated areas as well as vulnerable people in society.

Mr Palmdeti said the Authority was exploring avenues to set-up collection centres across the region, where applicants could pick up their cards adding that, “this is work in progress and the outcome will be known by Wednesday, whether the centres will remain after the mop-up exercise or not.”

He disclosed that NIA had deployed more sophisticated machines, with higher version and robust functions for the mop-up.

On the commencement of the mop-up exercise on Monday, spanning September 02-14, he said House of Chiefs and Sokode centres were yet to receive their component of machines, out of the 14 centres designated for the Ho Municipal area, when the exercise started this morning.

