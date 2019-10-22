news, story, article

Tamale, Oct. 22, GNA – The National Identification Authority (NIA) has extended the ongoing mass registration of citizens in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions for the Ghana Card to Wednesday, October 30.

A public notice announcing the extension of the mass registration was issued on Monday by Assistant Commander of Immigration (ACI), Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA.

It urged all prospective applicants to take advantage of the extension period to get registered for the Ghana Card.

The NIA encountered challenges in transporting some personnel and logistics from Accra to the three regions, which affected the smooth start of the registration exercise.

The mass registration was initially scheduled to end on Wednesday, October 23. However, a number of people continue to queue up every day at many registration centres to get registered for the Ghana Card with some calling for the extension of the exercise.

The NIA’s public notice assured members of the public that “Permanent NIA Offices will be established at the Regional, Municipal and District levels by March 2020 to afford the opportunity to all who were not registered during the mass registration to do so”.

