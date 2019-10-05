news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - The National Identification Authority (NIA) has apologised to residents of Tamale, Nalerugu, Damango and other communities in the three northern regions for the slow start to the mass registration for the Ghana Card.



The slow start to the mass registration was occasioned by the challenges in transporting some personnel and logistics from Accra to the Savannah, North East and Northern regions during the first day of registration.

The apology was contained in a statement issued by Mr Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

"We're happy to inform the members of the public that the challenges have been resolved, as personnel have now arrived at the districts and registration centres and the remaining logistics have been airlifted by the Ghana Airforce to Tamale for distribution to the various districts and registration centres," it said.

The NIA assured the people of the three northern regions that prospective applicants for the Ghana Card would be registered smoothly.

It expressed appreciation to the Ghana Airforce, Metro Mass Transit Limited and other stakeholders for their assistance, endurance and sacrifices while efforts were ongoing to resolve the challenges.

GNA