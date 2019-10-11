news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - A group of Kayayei (head porters) were on Friday educated on reproductive health, personal hygiene, menstrual cycle, among others to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child.

They were also directed on how to exercise their human rights, especially, in case of rape and on family planning services.

Your Health Matters Ghana, Health and Lifestyle Initiative and Baba Sariki Foundation, both Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) into health education, social outreach jointly marked the Day with the girls at the Madina Market, in Accra.

Madam Ijeoma Emeagha, Convener for the Health and Lifestyle Initiative told the Ghana News Agency that October 11 serves as a reminder for more efforts on the welfare of the girl-child because celebrating them must go beyond the day.

“One question that keeps iterating is: after today, what next? How do we ensure that their lives get better? What does the future hold for them? How will society assist in equipping these young girls for a resilient future?” she queried.

She appealed to government, individuals and organisations to help empower them for life by either helping them go to school or give them skill training.

Madam Ijeoma said since their work was a means of livelihood, they can work and still acquire skills and others.

She called on the regulatory body in charge to get the young “Kayayei,”in school instead of being abused sexually and most of whom from 12 t0 17 being pregnant without husbands.

They should also be assisted into forming a body that would protect their interest and well-being.

Mrs Gladys Dadzie Tometi President and Founder of Your Health Matters Ghana, said the initiative was to ensure that the head porters took proper care of themselves.

She said personnel from the Marie Stopes were engaged so that expert advice would be given to get them well-informed.

Mrs Tometi said the NGOs would continue to advocate the well-being of the head porters to give them better future.

A quantity of sanitary towels were distributed to the “Kayayei,” most of whom were adolescents and teenagers.

They were also refreshed, treated with music as well as a dance competition, which was keenly contested, all in the name of making them feel worthy.

The United Nations’ General Assembly in 2012 launched the Day to resolve issues including; sexual health, education, access to services in terms of poverty equality, child marriage concerning the girl.

It is to be commemorated every October 11 to promote girl’s empowerment towards their human rights and tackling challenges they faced.

GNA