news, story, article

Accra, Sept 25, GNA - Hikeadventuregh in partnership with mtofstudio, detravalingfoto and beautiful friends have donated items valued hundreds of Cedis to the Abonu community in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti District.



The items were made up of books, A4 Sheets, Pens, Mathematical sets, fabrics for the headmistress and teachers, earrings and necklace with hand bangles for teachers were donated in memory of the 110th birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, first President of Ghana.

Other items donated to the pupils and community members were; clothes, shoes, Handbags, Toiletries, and some token to the five chiefs that were present.

Interacting with the pupils, Chiefs and other community members, Ms Mildred Alexandra Menkiti, Chief Executive Officer of Hikeadventuregh said the donation was meant to identify the challenges of the school children and community in general.

She said the donation put some smiles on the faces of the pupils and gave the assurance that her outfit would continue to support them to achieve their development needs.

“It was a feeling of accomplishment filled with smiles and Grace at Abonu community and Abonu school. Such gives one hope, joy and the strength to keep striving for the best ahead.

“We want to appeal to the general public, corporate organisations and individuals to support us, when groups approach them to reach out to the needy in society and pay more attention to communities outside Accra.”

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Ms Menkiti said the Abonu Communities were in need of a borehole and toilet facilities and called on all to support the struggle for such projects especially in Lake Bosmotwe that is a tourist attraction.

Ms Menkiti gave the assurance that her outfit would continue to solicit funds to support the needy and vulnerable in society.

She specially mentioned the vulnerable such as prisoners, orphanages, special schools, destitute children and communities.

We would appreciate and welcome calls or emails for such collaboration or partnership in our future engagements via hikeadventuregh@gmail.com.

GNA