news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Jan 20, GNA - Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) led by the Vision for Alternative Development have called on Wendy Shay, a female Ghanaian artiste to apologise to Ghanaian youth for asking the Food and Drugs Authority to lift the ban on celebrities advertising alcoholic beverages.

The other NGOs are the Ghana Alcohol Policy Alliance, Ghana NCD Alliance, Community Health Support Team, Institute for Leadership and Development, Tax Advocacy Network for Health Promotion, and Media Alliance in Tobacco Control and Health.

They also asked the artiste to apologise to the poor and vulnerable, who died and those currently suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases such as the cancers, stroke, liver problems, cardiovascular diseases and were unable to pay for treatment because of cost.

A statement issued by the NGOs said and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra: “We are very disappointed and troubled over the comment and call on Wendy Shay to apologise to all the youth.”

It said the ban was primarily to protect the children from alcohol harm and destruction.

GNA