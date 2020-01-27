news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Adausena (E/R), Jan.27, GNA - ZAK Foundation, a non- governmental organization has organised a seminar on parenting for parents at Adausena in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region to inculcate into them good practices in caring for their wards .

The programme that was attended by traditional authorities and prominent personnel was to encourage and educate parents in modern day parenting in the wake of child rights campaign.

Speaking on the theme "Managing the challenges of being a modern day parent", Mr Razak Nkrumah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation entreated parents to take good care of their wards by providing them with the necessary materials to make life comfortable for them.

He urged parents to be consistent in their parenting especially in the area of discipline, values and expectations.

Mr Nkrumah advised parents to steer their kids towards healthy friends by helping them to choose the right friends to be morally responsible.

Mr Nkrumah said the Foundation had plans of enrolling over 200 teenage mothers into schools at the Junior High and Senior High levels.

He said the Foundation would work hand in hand with the Social Welfare Department, traditional authorities and the public health nurses to educate the youth on the need to remain chaste.

Mr Nkrumah explained that the initiative would help to minimise the high rate of teenage pregnancy facing the district in recent times.

Nana Boni Abankro V, the Chief of Adausena who chaired the occassion also entreated parents to let their wards be their friends so that they could share ideas with them.

This, he added would help reduce social deviants in the society and the country at large.

ZAK Foundation is committed to empowering the future generation to help them overcome poverty .

GNA