Abura-Dunkwa (C/R), Jan 08, GNA – An NGO, Obiyaa Foundation, has donated assorted items running into thousands of cedis in support of the needy and the underprivileged at Abura-Dunkwa in the Central Region.



These included clothing, food and beverages and more than 400 orphans and widows benefitted.

Nana Yaw Abban Oduro, Founder of the NGO, said their goal was to assist make things better for the “very poor” in society.

They were eager to go the extra mile to provide material and emotional help to such people to live a life with dignity.

He called for all to join efforts at caring for the underprivileged and the socially disadvantaged, saying, that should be a shared responsibility.

Mr. Timothy Abban Junior, the assembly member-elect for the area, applauded the NGO for showing love to the needy and the vulnerable.

He said, coming barely a week into the New Year, the donation, was most significant and timely.

They would forever remain grateful for the gesture, he added.

