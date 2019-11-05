news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, Nov. 5, GNA - The Yin-Namal Foundation (YNF), a new Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in the Upper East Region is training and supporting 26 rural women in shea butter production in the Garu and Tempane districts.

Nine shepherd girls from deprived communities in the region have also been sent to school by the Yin Namal Foundation.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the NGO in Bolgatanga, the Founder of YNF, Ms Ernestina Ayinsum, said the Organisation aimed at empowering females by offering the entrepreneurship training and supporting the willing to enroll and stay in school.

“Though the foundation is very young, it has trained over 26 women in shea butter production and also enrolled nine girls in deprived areas in the region who were shepherds, into the formal education system”, she said.

The Founder mentioned that her outfit would continue to train women in Shea butter production, noting that such training by the NGO had brought about the existence of Talinkinpaak Shea butter group at Nagani in the Tempane District.

Ms Ayinsum noted that the NGO would collaborate with the Ghana Health Services and other stakeholders to strengthen and improve maternal health care services in rural areas of the Region.

She said it was presently organizing health education on maternal health in some churches to improve and strengthen maternal health care in rural communities.

The vision of the Foundation was to collectively strive for accessible, reasonable and inclusive quality education system, provision of primary health service delivery, women empowerment and awareness for excluded helpless girls in rural communities, she said.

She indicated that her outfit was willing to collaborate with any organization to carrying out projects on strengthening maternal health in rural areas and create awareness on the reproductive health of adolescent girls in rural communities.

