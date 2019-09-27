news, story, article

Tamale, Sept 27, GNA - Total Life Enhancement Centre Ghana (TOLEC GH), a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) operating in the Northern Region has organised a school outreach programme for about 500 pupils to educate them against abuse of drugs.

The programme educated the pupils on causes, peer influence, dangers and other negative effects of drug abuse.

It was also part of the NGO's efforts to combat drug use among the youth.

Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, the Executive Director of TOLEC GH, who spoke to the pupils said drug abuse was on the rise among the youth, and threatened their health.

He cautioned them against the use of illicit and performance enhancing drugs, as they could have adverse effects on their health, including; mental illness.

He encouraged the pupils to be advocates of the response against the use of drugs among their peers and other youth in their communities.

Mr Amadu called on all stakeholders to join the campaign against drug abuse in the country to accelerate development.

